Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Three Schoolgirls in Jharkhand

In a heartbreaking incident, three schoolgirls lost their lives after being struck by lightning while returning from school in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, according to police reports.

The shocking event took place in Hondpiri village, under the Narkopi police station's jurisdiction, situated about 50 km from the state capital.

The young victims, identified as Pari Oraon (5), Anjlika Kujur (7), and Basmati Oraon (12), were headed home from the Government Middle School in Hondpiri when the tragedy occurred around 3 pm. Despite being rushed to the hospital, they were declared dead on arrival. Authorities confirmed that their families would receive a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each, in accordance with government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)