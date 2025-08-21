Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Three Schoolgirls in Jharkhand

Three schoolgirls, aged between five and 12 years, tragically died after being struck by lightning as they returned home from school in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. The incident occurred in Hondpiri village. Government compensation is to be provided to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, three schoolgirls lost their lives after being struck by lightning while returning from school in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, according to police reports.

The shocking event took place in Hondpiri village, under the Narkopi police station's jurisdiction, situated about 50 km from the state capital.

The young victims, identified as Pari Oraon (5), Anjlika Kujur (7), and Basmati Oraon (12), were headed home from the Government Middle School in Hondpiri when the tragedy occurred around 3 pm. Despite being rushed to the hospital, they were declared dead on arrival. Authorities confirmed that their families would receive a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each, in accordance with government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

