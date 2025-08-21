Flower Dispute Leads to Kidnapping Drama: Seven Arrested

Seven individuals have been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping three youths, police reported on Thursday. The suspects forced the victims into a van, but upon spotting law enforcement, they abandoned them and tried to escape. They were ultimately captured, police confirmed.

Investigations revealed that the kidnappings stemmed from a disagreement between two groups of flower vendors. The accused, now facing judicial custody, were presented in court following their arrest.

The incident occurred near Millennium City Centre Metro Station, where both parties operate their flower stalls. The situation escalated from a dispute to a physical altercation, leading to the alleged abduction. Police intervened quickly, recovering the vehicle and providing medical attention to the victims.

