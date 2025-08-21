Left Menu

Flower Dispute Leads to Kidnapping Drama: Seven Arrested

Seven individuals were arrested after attempting to kidnap three youths over a dispute between flower sellers. The suspects abandoned their captives upon seeing the police and were later apprehended. The incident took place near Millennium City Centre Metro Station, and the accused are now in judicial custody.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:35 IST
Flower Dispute Leads to Kidnapping Drama: Seven Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Seven individuals have been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping three youths, police reported on Thursday. The suspects forced the victims into a van, but upon spotting law enforcement, they abandoned them and tried to escape. They were ultimately captured, police confirmed.

Investigations revealed that the kidnappings stemmed from a disagreement between two groups of flower vendors. The accused, now facing judicial custody, were presented in court following their arrest.

The incident occurred near Millennium City Centre Metro Station, where both parties operate their flower stalls. The situation escalated from a dispute to a physical altercation, leading to the alleged abduction. Police intervened quickly, recovering the vehicle and providing medical attention to the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025