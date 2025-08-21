CONMEBOL Takes a Stand Against Soccer Violence

CONMEBOL has strongly condemned the violent scenes that marred the Copa Sudamericana last-16 match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile in Buenos Aires, leading to its abandonment. The South American football authority halted the match amid security fears, with the game balanced at 1-1 and the Chileans leading on aggregate.

As tensions escalated, objects were thrown by Chilean fans, causing a chaotic response from Independiente supporters. CONMEBOL vowed firm sanctions in response to the violence inside and outside the stadium, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino also denouncing the shocking events and calling for strict punishment.

In the aftermath, several Chilean fans were hospitalized or detained, with reports emerging of injuries on both sides. Chilean President Gabriel Boric has taken steps to address the situation, while Independiente has pledged full cooperation with the investigation, denouncing all forms of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)