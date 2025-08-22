Rigorous Visa Vetting by U.S. State Department

The U.S. State Department is intensifying its scrutiny of more than 55 million foreign nationals with valid U.S. visas. A department official confirmed this ongoing vetting process on Thursday, stating it includes individuals already granted entry into the United States.

The vetting procedures involve close monitoring for signs of potential ineligibility, which can lead to visa revocation. Ineligibility factors include visa overstays, criminal conduct, threats to public safety, involvement in terrorist activities, or providing support to terror groups. This measure underscores the department's commitment to maintaining strict immigration oversight.

The official emphasized that the State Department takes action when any indicators of risk arise, ensuring only those who meet eligibility requirements can enter or remain in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)