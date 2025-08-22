Left Menu

Ghosts of the Past: Deceased Man Summoned in Court Error

In Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, police admitted a mistake where a deceased man was summoned in a recent land dispute case. Sunil Kol, killed in 2007, was wrongly named due to an error by a sub-inspector. His wife, Sushila, raised concerns over the erroneous charge and police pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 22-08-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:02 IST
Ghosts of the Past: Deceased Man Summoned in Court Error
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking oversight in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, has brought to light a glaring police error, where a man who died 18 years ago was erroneously named in a land dispute case. The deceased, Sunil alias Sanjay Kol, was involved due to a mix-up by a sub-inspector, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar.

Kumar disclosed that the station house officer of Robertsganj has been instructed to rectify the administrative blunder, and the responsible sub-inspector faces departmental action. Kol was shot and killed by Chandauli police in 2007, mistaken as a Naxalite.

Earlier, Sushila, Kol's widow, appeared in court in response to summons concerning the new case filed in 2025, recounting her husband's past and refuting the accusation. She also alleged that the police are coercing her into securing posthumous bail for her late husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025