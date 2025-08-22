Ghosts of the Past: Deceased Man Summoned in Court Error

A shocking oversight in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, has brought to light a glaring police error, where a man who died 18 years ago was erroneously named in a land dispute case. The deceased, Sunil alias Sanjay Kol, was involved due to a mix-up by a sub-inspector, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar.

Kumar disclosed that the station house officer of Robertsganj has been instructed to rectify the administrative blunder, and the responsible sub-inspector faces departmental action. Kol was shot and killed by Chandauli police in 2007, mistaken as a Naxalite.

Earlier, Sushila, Kol's widow, appeared in court in response to summons concerning the new case filed in 2025, recounting her husband's past and refuting the accusation. She also alleged that the police are coercing her into securing posthumous bail for her late husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)