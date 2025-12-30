Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

In a tense operation on Tuesday, the revenue department assessed the legality of structures built on graveyard land near a contested religious site. The survey, conducted under tight security, exposed 22 cases of alleged encroachments, stirring local unrest.

Amid heightened tension in Kot Purvi, authorities embarked on a meticulous land measurement process, revealing unregistered encroachments on land officially recorded as a graveyard. Notices will be sent to property occupants demanding documentation to justify their claims.

The case, deepening over decades, sees residents asserting ancestral rights and producing sale deeds. Meanwhile, enforcement agencies, heavily deployed, continue surveillance through advanced technology to maintain order and ensure legal adherence.

