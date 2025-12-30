Bribery Sting: Sub-Inspector Arrested in Gonda

In a significant crackdown on corruption, a sub-inspector from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has been apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The arrest, a result of a sting operation by the Devipatan division's anti-corruption team, has sparked widespread attention.

The accused, identified as Amar Patel, was reported by Harishchandra Mishra for demanding money to avoid framing serious charges against Brijesh Yadav, a suspect in an assault case. Mishra filed the initial report on the attack at his Raghunathpur home.

Upon Mishra's complaint to the anti-corruption authorities, a trap was set up at the Nawabganj block development office, where Patel was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Legal proceedings are underway to present the accused before Gorakhpur court.

