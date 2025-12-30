Left Menu

Bribery Sting: Sub-Inspector Arrested in Gonda

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district was arrested for accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe. He threatened serious charges if the bribe wasn't paid. The anti-corruption team caught him through a sting operation. Legal action will follow, and he will be presented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, a sub-inspector from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has been apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The arrest, a result of a sting operation by the Devipatan division's anti-corruption team, has sparked widespread attention.

The accused, identified as Amar Patel, was reported by Harishchandra Mishra for demanding money to avoid framing serious charges against Brijesh Yadav, a suspect in an assault case. Mishra filed the initial report on the attack at his Raghunathpur home.

Upon Mishra's complaint to the anti-corruption authorities, a trap was set up at the Nawabganj block development office, where Patel was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Legal proceedings are underway to present the accused before Gorakhpur court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

