Chaos at Villanova: Active Shooter Alert Amidst Campus Preparations

A report of an active shooter on Villanova University's campus disrupted the start of classes. Students received alert texts to lock and barricade doors. Authorities advised avoiding the law school and nearby areas were told to shelter in place. Videos showed people rushing to safety.

Police responded urgently on Thursday to an active shooter report at Villanova University, coming just days before classes were set to begin.

Students received immediate alerts from the university's system, urging them to lock and barricade doors and seek secure locations. A subsequent alert advised staying away from the law school.

Radnor Township posted on X advising nearby residents and students to shelter in place. Videos uploaded to social media platforms depicted students swiftly moving to safety, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

