Chaos at Villanova: Active Shooter Alert Amidst Campus Preparations
A report of an active shooter on Villanova University's campus disrupted the start of classes. Students received alert texts to lock and barricade doors. Authorities advised avoiding the law school and nearby areas were told to shelter in place. Videos showed people rushing to safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Villanova | Updated: 22-08-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 03:00 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Police responded urgently on Thursday to an active shooter report at Villanova University, coming just days before classes were set to begin.
Students received immediate alerts from the university's system, urging them to lock and barricade doors and seek secure locations. A subsequent alert advised staying away from the law school.
Radnor Township posted on X advising nearby residents and students to shelter in place. Videos uploaded to social media platforms depicted students swiftly moving to safety, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat ATS Arrests Influencer: Social Media Links to Al-Qaeda Propaganda
Legal Ethics Alert: BCD Cracks Down on Social Media Solicitation
SANDF Condemns Misuse of Military Uniform on Social Media, Vows Disciplinary Action
Social Media Raises Alarm: Obscene Act Caught in Gurugram
Social Media Under Scrutiny: Trio Charged for Provocative Content