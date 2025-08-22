Chaos at Villanova: Active Shooter Alert Amidst Campus Preparations

Police responded urgently on Thursday to an active shooter report at Villanova University, coming just days before classes were set to begin.

Students received immediate alerts from the university's system, urging them to lock and barricade doors and seek secure locations. A subsequent alert advised staying away from the law school.

Radnor Township posted on X advising nearby residents and students to shelter in place. Videos uploaded to social media platforms depicted students swiftly moving to safety, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)