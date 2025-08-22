Left Menu

Supreme Court Lifts Block on Trump's NIH Funding Cuts

The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to proceed with cutting $783 million in National Institutes of Health research funding, despite concerns about its impact on public health. The decision supports Trump's priorities to cut diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, but future challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 03:07 IST
Supreme Court Lifts Block on Trump's NIH Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has been given the green light by the Supreme Court to proceed with significant funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In a narrow 5-4 decision, the court lifted a lower judge's block on $783 million in cuts, aligning with the Republican administration's agenda to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

While this marks a victory for President Trump, it is not total. The court's majority did choose to keep future guidance on funding blocked. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's three liberal justices in opposition, highlighting the contentious nature of these funding changes.

The cuts, which are part of a broader $12 billion rollback in NIH research projects, have sparked a lawsuit from states and health advocacy groups. They argue that these cuts could have incalculable impacts on public health and future scientific research. The Justice Department contends that such funding decisions should not be judicially questioned, as they aim to address what they consider insidious racial discrimination concealed under DEI policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025