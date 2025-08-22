Supreme Court Lifts Block on Trump's NIH Funding Cuts
The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to proceed with cutting $783 million in National Institutes of Health research funding, despite concerns about its impact on public health. The decision supports Trump's priorities to cut diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, but future challenges remain.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has been given the green light by the Supreme Court to proceed with significant funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In a narrow 5-4 decision, the court lifted a lower judge's block on $783 million in cuts, aligning with the Republican administration's agenda to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.
While this marks a victory for President Trump, it is not total. The court's majority did choose to keep future guidance on funding blocked. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's three liberal justices in opposition, highlighting the contentious nature of these funding changes.
The cuts, which are part of a broader $12 billion rollback in NIH research projects, have sparked a lawsuit from states and health advocacy groups. They argue that these cuts could have incalculable impacts on public health and future scientific research. The Justice Department contends that such funding decisions should not be judicially questioned, as they aim to address what they consider insidious racial discrimination concealed under DEI policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
