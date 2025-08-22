Left Menu

Ukrainian Assault on Russian Oil Infrastructure

The Ukrainian military targeted the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region. This action was confirmed by Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's unmanned systems forces, late on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:45 IST
Ukrainian Assault on Russian Oil Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold move, the Ukrainian military launched an attack on the Unecha oil pumping station situated within Russia's Bryansk region. The offensive action, signaling an escalation in hostilities, was confirmed by a high-ranking Ukrainian military official.

Robert Brovdi, who commands Ukraine's unmanned systems forces, publicly announced the strategic strike late on Thursday. The incident marks a significant point in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The Unecha station is crucial for oil transport, and its targeting denotes a heightened focus on energy infrastructure within military strategies. This development is likely to have rippling effects across the region's energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

