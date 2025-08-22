Supreme Court Delays Urgent Hearing on Mandatory Waqf Registration

The Supreme Court has delayed urgently listing a plea that challenges the Centre's compulsory registration of all waqf properties through the UMEED portal. Launched by the Centre on June 6, the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act aims to create a digital archive for these properties.

The UMEED portal mandates that details of all Waqf properties in India be uploaded within six months, raising concerns about time constraints and property claims, particularly those categorized under 'waqf-by-users'. The bench, led by Chief Justice B Gavai, has reserved orders on issues including the denotification of properties and oversight by waqf boards.

The Act has faced opposition citing its secular basis cannot be paused given constitutional presumptions supporting the legislation. As time runs out, there's pressure to register properties before deadlines, while the Court considers implications of denotification and state waqf board composition.

(With inputs from agencies.)