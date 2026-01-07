Owaisi Condemns Waqf Property Demolition Amid Rising Tensions

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticized the demolition of a mosque owned by Waqf in Delhi, attributing the move to the controversial Waqf (amendment) Act. The anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque sparked violence, with stones hurled at police, injuring five officers.

Owaisi alleged that the new legislation was intended to seize Muslim religious properties, supported by political leaders including PM Narendra Modi. He referenced the High Court's decision over the property title, claimed as Waqf land since 1970, and the Delhi Waqf Board's inaction on filing a review petition.

He further urged voters in Maharashtra to contest local elections against those backing the Act. Addressing constitutional values, Owaisi noted the Preamble starts with "We, the people," lamenting the lack of attention to freedom of religion and thoughts during Vande Mataram anniversary celebrations in Parliament.

