Owaisi Condemns Waqf Property Demolition Amid Rising Tensions
Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the demolition of a Waqf-owned mosque in Delhi, blaming the 'black' Waqf Act for targeting Muslim properties. Stone-pelting injured five police officers during the anti-encroachment drive. Owaisi urged voters to oppose supporting politicians and stand with AIMIM to protect religious sites.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticized the demolition of a mosque owned by Waqf in Delhi, attributing the move to the controversial Waqf (amendment) Act. The anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque sparked violence, with stones hurled at police, injuring five officers.
Owaisi alleged that the new legislation was intended to seize Muslim religious properties, supported by political leaders including PM Narendra Modi. He referenced the High Court's decision over the property title, claimed as Waqf land since 1970, and the Delhi Waqf Board's inaction on filing a review petition.
He further urged voters in Maharashtra to contest local elections against those backing the Act. Addressing constitutional values, Owaisi noted the Preamble starts with "We, the people," lamenting the lack of attention to freedom of religion and thoughts during Vande Mataram anniversary celebrations in Parliament.
