UN Experts Condemn Iran’s Global Crackdown on Iran International Journalists

United Nations human rights experts have condemned the escalating campaign of intimidation and repression by Iranian authorities against journalists working for Iran International, along with their families both inside Iran and abroad. The crackdown has intensified since hostilities between Iran and Israel in June 2025, marking a new and deeply concerning phase of Tehran’s transnational repression strategy.

According to UN experts, credible threats have been documented against 45 Iran International journalists and staff and 315 of their family members across seven countries: Belgium, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“This campaign is an attempt to silence and censor critical reporting and courageous public interest journalism by a fragile Government that appears afraid of legitimate criticism,” the experts stated.

Threats and Harassment Abroad

The intimidation has reached alarming levels in Europe and North America. Several UK-based journalists have required round-the-clock police protection, while others have been forced to move into safe houses or relocate abroad. Reports describe journalists being followed, having tracking devices secretly attached to their cars, and vehicles repeatedly broken into.

Female journalists, in particular, have been subjected to death and sexual violence threats, often delivered through social media and encrypted messaging platforms. Some have received hundreds of abusive messages daily, designed to exhaust, humiliate, and silence them.

Targeting Families Inside Iran

Perhaps most disturbing is the aggressive targeting of family members of journalists living inside Iran. Relatives have been subjected to interrogations, surveillance, threats of arrest, and even death threats. In some cases, interrogators have demanded that family members pressure their relatives abroad to stop working for Iran International or serve as informants for Iranian intelligence agencies.

“This unprecedented wave of repression violates the rights to life and physical and mental security of the journalists and their family members, and could constitute cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment,” the experts warned.

Criminalization of Journalism

Since the June 2025 hostilities, Iranian authorities have intensified their rhetoric, accusing Iran International journalists of spying for Israel. In July, the Iranian parliament expanded the definition of espionage, a capital offence, to include media-related activities such as contact with foreign or diaspora media outlets.

This legal maneuver effectively criminalizes journalism and increases the risk of death sentences for journalists accused of espionage, even when simply reporting or maintaining professional networks.

International Reactions

In July 2025, fourteen States denounced the threats and harassment campaigns by Iranian intelligence services, highlighting attempted killings, kidnappings, and intimidation of journalists and dissidents abroad. These governments stressed that such actions represent clear violations of sovereignty and international law.

The UN experts echoed these concerns, noting that the repression not only silences dissent but also deprives the global public of information about human rights conditions in Iran. “Civic space in Iran is already severely limited, and transnational repression further impedes those seeking to expose violations,” they said.

Gender-Based Threats

The experts highlighted the disproportionate targeting of women journalists, many of whom endure gendered harassment, sexualized abuse, and threats of rape and murder. These tactics, they said, have a discriminatory impact and are designed to reinforce broader patterns of gender-based violence and inequality in Iran’s approach to silencing dissent.

Financial and Travel Sanctions

In addition to threats of violence, Iranian authorities have reportedly discussed financial penalties and travel restrictions aimed at journalists and their families. Such measures could further infringe upon their freedom of expression, freedom of movement, and right to family life, deepening the climate of fear.

Calls for Action

The experts urged Iran to immediately halt its campaign of intimidation against Iran International journalists and their families. They demanded thorough investigations into all threats, prosecution of perpetrators (including state officials), and concrete measures to ensure non-repetition.

“Iran must investigate all such threats, prosecute alleged perpetrators, including State officials and any other people directed by the State, and prevent violations from reoccurring,” the experts insisted.

A Broader Pattern of Harassment

This is not the first time Iran has targeted Persian-language journalists working abroad. UN experts have repeatedly raised alarms over harassment of staff from BBC News Persian and other outlets, citing tactics ranging from judicial harassment to threats against families.

The latest wave of repression suggests a systematic, global campaign that goes beyond Iran’s borders, undermining not only human rights but also the sovereignty of other states.

The experts confirmed they remain in direct contact with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on these issues, though many fear the reprisals may intensify further.