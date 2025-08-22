Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Sambhal Mosque Dispute

The Supreme Court has ordered a status quo until August 25 in the ongoing Sambhal mosque dispute and has sent notices to the Hindu petitioners. This move came in response to the Masjid committee's appeal against the Allahabad High Court's decision upholding a civil court order for a disputed site survey.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, intervened in the heated Sambhal mosque dispute by ordering the preservation of the current situation until August 25. This decision came as the apex court responded to an appeal from the Masjid committee, which challenges a previous ruling by the Allahabad High Court.

The controversy revolves around an earlier order by a civil judge that mandated a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple, a move that the Masjid committee has opposed. Despite the Masjid committee contesting this, the Allahabad High Court declared both the order to appoint a court commissioner and the related suit as legally valid.

The Masjid committee also objected to a subsequent survey carried out on November 24, claiming it was unauthorized, as the civil court had not sanctioned it. The Supreme Court's intervention signals a temporary pause in actions regarding the disputed site.

