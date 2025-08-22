Indonesian Tax Protests Surge Amid Controversial Regional Budget Cuts Proposal

Thousands of Indonesians have taken to the streets, protesting against President Prabowo Subianto's proposal to slash regional funding by a quarter, a move that has sparked fears of increased taxes and diminished local autonomy.

The proposed budget cuts, aimed at centralizing government control and funding national programs like free school lunches, have faced criticism. Local leaders argue this threatens essential services and regional independence, potentially leading to heightened public unrest.

Protests intensified in areas like Central Java and Sulawesi, where significant tax hikes were met with public outrage. Local leaders are pushing for dialogue with Prabowo, emphasizing the risks posed to democracy and regional development by the re-centralization of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)