Indonesian Tax Protests Surge Amid Controversial Regional Budget Cuts Proposal

Thousands of Indonesians are protesting against proposed budget cuts by President Prabowo Subianto. The proposed reduction of regional funding by a quarter threatens local autonomy and could lead to higher taxes. Local leaders demand discussions, warning that the cuts jeopardize essential services and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Indonesians have taken to the streets, protesting against President Prabowo Subianto's proposal to slash regional funding by a quarter, a move that has sparked fears of increased taxes and diminished local autonomy.

The proposed budget cuts, aimed at centralizing government control and funding national programs like free school lunches, have faced criticism. Local leaders argue this threatens essential services and regional independence, potentially leading to heightened public unrest.

Protests intensified in areas like Central Java and Sulawesi, where significant tax hikes were met with public outrage. Local leaders are pushing for dialogue with Prabowo, emphasizing the risks posed to democracy and regional development by the re-centralization of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

