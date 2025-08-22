Xenophobia in Russia: Immigrant Workers Face Rising Hostility

An immigrant worker from Uzbekistan finds himself unwelcome at a Moscow bank, a microcosm of the xenophobia many Central Asians encounter in Russia. Despite a labor shortage, anti-migrant sentiment thrives, creating a tense environment for those seeking better opportunities.

This hostility is not limited to banks as Central Asian migrants face discrimination in hospitals, government offices, and on the streets. Legal and physical harassments have surged following a violent incident allegedly involving Tajik nationals, fueling the Russian government's anti-migrant rhetoric.

With new restrictions and laws targeting immigrants, many face a precarious existence. The narrative of migrants as external threats is bolstered by political figures and media, perpetuating a cycle of fear and marginalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)