Xenophobia in Russia: Immigrant Workers Face Rising Hostility
Immigrant workers in Russia, primarily from Central Asia, are facing increasing xenophobia amidst a labor shortage exacerbated by the government's anti-migrant sentiment. Laws restricting their rights and violent incidents highlight the growing hostility, reflecting broader socio-political narratives and economic realities in the region.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
An immigrant worker from Uzbekistan finds himself unwelcome at a Moscow bank, a microcosm of the xenophobia many Central Asians encounter in Russia. Despite a labor shortage, anti-migrant sentiment thrives, creating a tense environment for those seeking better opportunities.
This hostility is not limited to banks as Central Asian migrants face discrimination in hospitals, government offices, and on the streets. Legal and physical harassments have surged following a violent incident allegedly involving Tajik nationals, fueling the Russian government's anti-migrant rhetoric.
With new restrictions and laws targeting immigrants, many face a precarious existence. The narrative of migrants as external threats is bolstered by political figures and media, perpetuating a cycle of fear and marginalization.
