Supreme Court Revises Stray Dog Management: A Step Towards Humane and Safe Streets

In a landmark move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has welcomed the Supreme Court's updated guidelines on managing stray dogs, calling it a progressive step that balances animal welfare with public safety. The revised directions underscore a compassionate, scientifically-informed approach to the issue.

The Supreme Court, led by Justice Vikram Nath, along with Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, modified its August 11 order, which initially prohibited the release of stray dogs from shelters in the Delhi-NCR region. The new instructions require that canines be sterilized, vaccinated, and returned to their original locations, except those suspected of rabies or exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Municipal authorities have been urged to begin creating dedicated feeding spaces in each ward. The court emphasized that dogs showing symptoms of rabies or aggressive tendencies should be housed separately in shelters post-treatment, ensuring they are not released back into the streets.

