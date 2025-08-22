Left Menu

Supreme Court Revises Stray Dog Management: A Step Towards Humane and Safe Streets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the Supreme Court's updated instructions concerning stray dogs, highlighting their progressive nature in balancing animal welfare with public safety. The court amended prior directives, mandating sterilization, vaccination, and the creation of dedicated feeding areas for stray dogs while ensuring safety measures for aggressive animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:16 IST
In a landmark move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has welcomed the Supreme Court's updated guidelines on managing stray dogs, calling it a progressive step that balances animal welfare with public safety. The revised directions underscore a compassionate, scientifically-informed approach to the issue.

The Supreme Court, led by Justice Vikram Nath, along with Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, modified its August 11 order, which initially prohibited the release of stray dogs from shelters in the Delhi-NCR region. The new instructions require that canines be sterilized, vaccinated, and returned to their original locations, except those suspected of rabies or exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Municipal authorities have been urged to begin creating dedicated feeding spaces in each ward. The court emphasized that dogs showing symptoms of rabies or aggressive tendencies should be housed separately in shelters post-treatment, ensuring they are not released back into the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

