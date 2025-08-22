Tragic Turn of Events: Zimbabwean Student Passes After Assault

A tragic incident unfolded as a 22-year-old Zimbabwean student succumbed to injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a group on August 13. Law enforcement reported the incident on Friday.

The student, Ziweya Leeroy, was reported to have been attacked by Dilpreet Singh, a security guard at Guru Kashi University, along with eight others. Leeroy passed away on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda, where he was undergoing critical treatment.

The conflict reportedly began on August 12 when an argument erupted between Leeroy and the security guard over a baseball club found in his car. Following this, Singh and his accomplices allegedly assaulted Leeroy with sticks, resulting in grievous injuries. Authorities have now added a murder charge to the FIR, with arrests made for eight out of the nine accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)