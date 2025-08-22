Left Menu

Delhi CM Gupta Unveils Development Plans in Gandhi Nagar After Attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended an event in Gandhi Nagar post-attack on her residence. She announced Arvinder Singh Lovely as the chairman of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board and sanctioned a budget for area development. Her government will also begin mapping routes for DTC buses in Trans Yamuna.

Updated: 22-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:34 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a public appearance at an event in Gandhi Nagar for the first time since an attack on her residence. During the Vastrika open market garment show, she introduced local MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as the new chairman of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board.

Gupta praised Lovely for his dedication to development without hidden agendas, likening him to the 'chief minister of Gandhi Nagar.' She instructed Lovely and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra to draft a budget proposal to advance the area's development, which she approved immediately.

Gupta also emphasized her government's commitment to improving public transportation by mapping routes for DTC buses in Trans Yamuna to ensure every area receives adequate bus services. The event marked her return to public life after the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

