Supreme Court Calls for Voter Inclusion Enhancements in Bihar

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to permit excluded voters in Bihar to submit claims online, aside from the already available physical submission option. This comes as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the poll-bound state.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi have mandated that claim forms be accompanied by an Aadhaar card number and one of eleven acceptable identification documents. Notably, the court expressed dismay at political parties' lack of engagement in addressing the exclusion of 65 lakh voters, urging the chief electoral officer of Bihar to involve them actively in court proceedings.

To foster transparency and voter confidence, the bench demanded the publication of details for the excluded voters by August 19. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the poll panel, reassured the court that efforts were underway to rectify exclusions, advocating for patience and trust in the ECI's process.

