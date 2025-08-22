Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Voter Inclusion Enhancements in Bihar

The Supreme Court has instructed the Election Commission of India to allow both online and physical submission of claims for excluded voters in Bihar's electoral roll revision. Political parties must submit reports on facilitated claims by September 8. The court emphasized transparency to ensure voter confidence amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:46 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Voter Inclusion Enhancements in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to permit excluded voters in Bihar to submit claims online, aside from the already available physical submission option. This comes as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the poll-bound state.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi have mandated that claim forms be accompanied by an Aadhaar card number and one of eleven acceptable identification documents. Notably, the court expressed dismay at political parties' lack of engagement in addressing the exclusion of 65 lakh voters, urging the chief electoral officer of Bihar to involve them actively in court proceedings.

To foster transparency and voter confidence, the bench demanded the publication of details for the excluded voters by August 19. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the poll panel, reassured the court that efforts were underway to rectify exclusions, advocating for patience and trust in the ECI's process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025