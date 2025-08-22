Left Menu

Supreme Court Shields The Wire Editors Amidst Legal Challenges

The Supreme Court has protected The Wire's founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and Consulting Editor Karan Thapar from arrest in connection with FIRs by Assam Police. The legal actions stemmed from news articles that allegedly threatened India's sovereignty. Despite interim protection, the journalists faced continuing legal summons.

22-08-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stand to protect Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar, prominent editors at The Wire, from arrest following multiple FIRs filed by Assam Police. These FIRs accused them of compromising India's sovereignty through various articles.

The judicial bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, responded to pleas from the Foundation for Independent Journalism. Despite existing court orders, Assam Police had issued additional summons, heightening the journalists' fears of arrest.

While granting protection, the Supreme Court underscored the importance of working within legal boundaries, advising the journalists to comply with investigative procedures and report back in subsequent hearings. The court's intervention extends to multiple FIRs registered under Section 152, related to national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

