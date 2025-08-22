Famine in Gaza: UN Accuses Israel of Creating Crisis

The United Nations human rights chief has attributed the famine crisis in northern Gaza to the actions of the Israeli government, labeling the situation as potentially constituting a war crime. This poignant assertion was made by Volker Turk, who highlighted the gravity of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in the region.

According to Turk's statement, the famine declared in Gaza by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is directly linked to Israeli actions. He warned that using starvation as a method of warfare potentially amounts to willful killing, underscoring the severe implications of such tactics under international law.

In response, COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for coordinating aid, strongly contested these claims. They accused Hamas of orchestrating a deceptive starvation narrative while condemning the UN and other entities for proliferating unsubstantiated allegations regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)