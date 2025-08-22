Supreme Court's Landmark Directive: A Victory for Democracy Over Election Commission in Bihar SIR Saga

The Supreme Court's recent intervention on the Bihar SIR issue has been hailed as a triumph for democracy by the Congress party. On Friday, the Court mandated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must adopt a more inclusive revision process, allowing excluded voters to submit claims online.

The directive ensures political parties have a significant role in the revision, countering what the Congress describes as the ECI's 'obstructionist' approach, undermining voters' rights. The landmark decision arrives as a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi reinforce the credibility of Aadhaar as a valid ID for electoral processes.

In delivering its judgment, the Court criticized political inactivity concerning the 65 lakh excluded voters and instructed Bihar's chief electoral officer to engage political entities in legal proceedings. This essential ruling underscores a systemic transformation in voter inclusion methodologies, discrediting the ECI's previous tactics.

