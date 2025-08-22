Hlabisa Calls for Inclusive, Sustainable Urbanisation at National Urban Forum

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has underscored the transformative potential of urbanisation, saying that if managed effectively, it can serve as a powerful engine for economic growth, innovation, and social inclusion.

The Minister was speaking at the 2025 National Urban Forum (NUF), hosted at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal. The two-day event, now in its second edition, is part of South Africa’s ongoing commitment to shaping urban development policies that are responsive to global challenges and local realities.

Global Significance of the Forum

This year’s NUF carries particular weight as it coincides with South Africa’s Presidency of both the Group of 20 (G20) and Urban20 (U20). The forum therefore doubles as a national platform for policy review and as an international showcase of South Africa’s leadership in advancing the global urban agenda.

Hlabisa noted that urbanisation trends are accelerating across Africa, with millions of people moving to cities in search of opportunity. While this migration presents opportunities, it also places immense strain on critical infrastructure such as housing, transport, energy, and water supply.

Priorities in Urban Development

The Minister highlighted that the forum seeks to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability. He emphasized that urban resilience requires sustainable land use, integrated planning, and equitable access to basic services, which are essential for fostering social cohesion.

“The National Urban Forum is not a talk shop. It is a platform for action,” Hlabisa declared, noting that urbanisation must be leveraged to ensure no one is left behind.

Central to the discussions is the Integrated Urban Development Framework (IUDF), South Africa’s policy blueprint for restructuring cities and towns into inclusive, resource-efficient, and liveable spaces. As custodian of the IUDF, Hlabisa pointed to progress in areas such as spatial planning, small-town regeneration, and innovative financing models since the framework’s rollout in 2020.

However, he also acknowledged persistent challenges, including fragmented implementation, uneven municipal performance, and capacity shortfalls that hinder delivery.

A Recalibrated Approach

Hlabisa announced that the IUDF implementation plan is currently undergoing review to ensure it responds more effectively to present-day challenges. The recalibrated approach will prioritise:

Collaboration and accountability across government, private sector, and civil society.

Inclusive participation , particularly of marginalised groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Innovation in financing and technology , ensuring municipalities can harness digital solutions for smarter cities.

Climate resilience and sustainability , with urban policies geared towards adapting to climate change and promoting green growth.

Capacity building in municipalities, including targeted training, support, and enhanced governance mechanisms.

“At the heart of these engagements is the realisation of the IUDF vision of creating liveable, safe, resource-efficient cities and towns that are socially integrated, economically inclusive, and globally competitive – where residents actively participate in urban life,” he said.

Linking Global and Local Agendas

The IUDF complements the objectives of South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) and is aligned with the District Development Model (DDM), which fosters integrated planning across different spheres of government.

It also connects directly to global frameworks such as the New Urban Agenda (NUA), adopted by the United Nations in 2016, which positions urbanisation as a driver for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By situating the forum within this broader international context, Hlabisa argued that South Africa is not only tackling its own urban challenges but also contributing to a collective vision of sustainable, inclusive cities worldwide.

A Platform for Partnership

The 2025 NUF provides a collaborative platform bringing together government representatives, academia, the private sector, and civil society to co-create practical solutions. It also serves as a precursor to the 12th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12), where South Africa’s experiences will be showcased as part of global dialogue.

The Minister stressed that sustainable urbanisation requires partnerships that extend beyond government, with universities, businesses, and community organisations playing vital roles in turning policies into tangible outcomes.

“Cities are not just spaces; they are stories,” Hlabisa concluded. “Let us write the next chapter together – one of justice, opportunity, and sustainability for all.”