Supreme Court Orders Revised Protocols for Stray Dogs Across India

The Supreme Court of India has amended its earlier judgment on the fate of stray dogs, allowing their release post-sterilization and vaccination, a move affecting all states across the nation. The ruling mandates stricter infrastructure development for dog pounds and shelters to accommodate these stray animals.

Under new guidelines, municipal authorities are tasked with creating designated feeding areas for stray dogs in each ward, to curb unregulated feeding. Violations of these directives will be met with punitive measures, the court warned.

This judicial action stems from rising concerns over stray dog bites, notably rabies cases, particularly among children in Delhi. The entire country is now called to improve handling practices, following a critical examination by the bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.

