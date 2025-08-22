Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Revised Protocols for Stray Dogs Across India

The Supreme Court has revised its previous order regarding stray dogs, permitting their release post-sterilization and vaccination. The decision affects all states and mandates better infrastructure for dog shelters. The court also directed the creation of feeding areas in municipal wards and a hotline for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:28 IST
Supreme Court Orders Revised Protocols for Stray Dogs Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has amended its earlier judgment on the fate of stray dogs, allowing their release post-sterilization and vaccination, a move affecting all states across the nation. The ruling mandates stricter infrastructure development for dog pounds and shelters to accommodate these stray animals.

Under new guidelines, municipal authorities are tasked with creating designated feeding areas for stray dogs in each ward, to curb unregulated feeding. Violations of these directives will be met with punitive measures, the court warned.

This judicial action stems from rising concerns over stray dog bites, notably rabies cases, particularly among children in Delhi. The entire country is now called to improve handling practices, following a critical examination by the bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025