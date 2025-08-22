Ramaphosa Urges Japan to Deepen Economic Ties with South Africa in Key Sectors

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a new era of economic and investment cooperation between South Africa and Japan, with a strong focus on critical minerals, renewable energy, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing. Speaking at the South Africa–Japan Business Forum on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Summit in Yokohama on Thursday, the President said bilateral relations must now be anchored in “innovation, resilience and inclusive prosperity.”

Marking 115 Years of Partnership

This year marks the 115th anniversary of diplomatic and trade relations between South Africa and Japan. President Ramaphosa described the milestone as a moment to reaffirm and deepen the long-standing partnership that has contributed to South Africa’s industrial development and Japan’s access to critical resources.

He stressed that recent tariff adjustments by the United States underscored the importance of diversifying South Africa’s export markets, with Japan playing a pivotal role in building resilient global supply chains. The President welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s recent remarks about possible tariff adjustments to support partners under economic strain, saying this could form the basis for deeper trade cooperation.

Opportunities in Critical Minerals and Manufacturing

Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa and Japan share significant opportunities in developing integrated supply chains for battery minerals, renewable energy equipment, hydrogen technologies, and automotive components. These industries, he argued, are essential for building resilience against global trade disruptions while advancing both nations’ climate and industrial strategies.

South Africa remains one of the world’s foremost suppliers of platinum group metals, manganese, and vanadium – critical inputs for Japan’s green technology and clean energy industries. These exports, alongside stainless steel, polymers, and fabricated metal products, already form a key part of Japanese industrial supply chains.

Japan’s Role in South Africa’s Economy

Japan is one of South Africa’s largest economic partners, with more than 270 Japanese companies operating in the country and sustaining over 200,000 jobs. Japanese investments have long been concentrated in the automotive sector, mining, and electronics manufacturing, but new opportunities are opening in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and digital industries.

South Africa’s exports to Japan are dominated by minerals such as platinum, coal, manganese, and titanium. However, agricultural exports are also expanding rapidly. Rooibos tea, avocados, citrus fruits, macadamia nuts, and South African wines are increasingly gaining traction in the Japanese market.

“South Africa is globally competitive in agriculture,” Ramaphosa said, highlighting the country’s ranking as the number one exporter of Rooibos tea and macadamia nuts, the second largest exporter of fresh citrus, and the fifth largest wine exporter by volume.

Infrastructure and Investment Climate

Turning to South Africa’s domestic economic agenda, Ramaphosa outlined the government’s investment in large-scale infrastructure programs, including energy, water, rail, ports, telecommunications, and digital networks. He said these projects are aimed at expanding economic capacity, improving logistics, and reducing risks for foreign investors.

“We are improving policy certainty and ensuring adequate investment protection mechanisms. South Africa is open for business, and Japanese companies can find security and growth here,” he noted.

Africa as a Gateway Market

Ramaphosa urged Japanese businesses to leverage South Africa’s position within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which creates a market of 1.4 billion people. By investing in South Africa, companies can access a pan-African consumer base while benefiting from the country’s advanced financial and legal systems, industrial base, and innovation hubs.

He emphasized South Africa’s growing role in global economic governance, chairing outreach efforts in the G20 and G7 that focus on critical minerals, industrial resilience, and climate finance. This, he argued, provides a platform for South Africa and Japan to jointly advocate for fairer trade, sustainable investment, and global supply chain integration.

Building Future Corridors of Growth

Looking ahead, Ramaphosa called for the development of industrial corridors in sectors such as electric vehicles, hydrogen energy, and digital innovation. He urged both countries to harmonize tariffs and regulatory frameworks to encourage high-value manufacturing and strengthen trading platforms for agricultural goods, minerals, and health products.

“South Africa and Japan must translate our friendship into industrial and human development,” he told delegates. “South Africa can serve as Japan’s gateway to Africa, and together we can build sustainable prosperity.”

The President concluded his remarks by inviting Japanese companies to seize the opportunities presented by South Africa’s economic renewal, underscoring that the two nations’ shared values of resilience, innovation, and inclusive growth provide a strong foundation for deeper cooperation.