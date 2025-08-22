International Backlash Against Israeli Settlement Plans
European, Australian, and UK foreign ministers have condemned Israel's decision to approve settlement construction east of Jerusalem, labeling it a violation of international law. The joint statement criticizes the plans for the E1 area, emphasizing the international community's continued opposition to these developments.
Foreign ministers from Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom have jointly condemned Israel's controversial plans to build a settlement east of Jerusalem.
In a unified statement, these leaders expressed their disapproval of the Israeli Higher Planning Committee's decision to move forward with construction in the E1 area.
They labeled the act as unacceptable and a breach of international law, highlighting their enduring dismay over these developments.
