Left Menu

International Backlash Against Israeli Settlement Plans

European, Australian, and UK foreign ministers have condemned Israel's decision to approve settlement construction east of Jerusalem, labeling it a violation of international law. The joint statement criticizes the plans for the E1 area, emphasizing the international community's continued opposition to these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:22 IST
International Backlash Against Israeli Settlement Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

Foreign ministers from Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom have jointly condemned Israel's controversial plans to build a settlement east of Jerusalem.

In a unified statement, these leaders expressed their disapproval of the Israeli Higher Planning Committee's decision to move forward with construction in the E1 area.

They labeled the act as unacceptable and a breach of international law, highlighting their enduring dismay over these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States
3
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025