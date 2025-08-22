Rajnath Singh Interacts with Women Officers at UN Peacekeeping Course in Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today interacted with women officers from 15 countries alongside India who are participating in the ongoing United Nations Women Military Officers Course (UNWMOC-2025) at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The two-week training programme, scheduled from August 18–29, 2025, is being organised by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The course has been designed to enhance the professional capacity of women military officers and prepare them for effective roles in multidimensional UN peacekeeping missions, which often involve challenging humanitarian and conflict situations.

India’s Leadership in Women’s Role in Peacekeeping

Addressing the officers at South Block, Shri Rajnath Singh underlined that India is the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions and has consistently championed women’s participation in such operations. He said that initiatives like UNWMOC showcase India’s commitment to gender equality and inclusive leadership in global security frameworks.

“We are strengthening policies to encourage women’s participation in our Armed Forces and peacekeeping contingents, ensuring they have equal opportunities to lead and serve,” said the Defence Minister. “We will continue to work with the UN and troop-contributing countries to advance gender parity, foster inclusive leadership, and create a world where peace thrives through diversity and equality.”

The Defence Minister called the diverse presence of officers from Armenia, DR Congo, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Liberia, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uruguay, and Vietnam alongside 12 Indian women officers and five interns a “microcosm of the UN” that reflects its enduring spirit of cooperation.

“You are the torchbearers of change. Your dedication strengthens not only peacekeeping but also the very fabric of global security. India stands with you, proud of your contributions and steadfast in its commitment to support your journey,” Shri Singh told the participants.

Women Peacekeepers: A Force for Change

The Defence Minister stressed that the UN’s vision of increasing women’s participation in peacekeeping stems from their unique ability to bring inclusive and sustainable outcomes. He said that women peacekeepers are often able to:

Build deeper trust with local communities , especially with women and children.

Prevent sexual violence and support victims with compassion.

Improve access to humanitarian assistance in crisis situations.

Serve as role models, inspiring local women and girls to see themselves as active agents in peacebuilding and security.

He highlighted that India’s own peacekeeping journey over the past 75 years reflects its firm belief in the power and potential of women officers.

Launch of ‘Blue Helmet Odyssey’

During the event, Shri Rajnath Singh also released the Platinum Jubilee edition of the UN Journal 2025 titled Blue Helmet Odyssey: 75 Years of Indian Peacekeeping. The special publication documents India’s legacy, innovations, and forward-looking vision in UN peacekeeping.

Drawing symbolism from the blue colour of the helmets, Shri Singh remarked:

“Like the sky, UN peacekeepers offer protection and a sense of security; like the oceans, they build connections across borders and cultures.”

The event was also attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior military leaders, highlighting the importance the Indian defence establishment places on peacekeeping operations.

Comprehensive Training for Modern Peacekeeping

The UNWMOC-2025 curriculum covers a wide range of subjects critical to modern peace operations, including:

International Humanitarian Law (IHL)

Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

Protection of Civilians (POC)

Conduct and Discipline Standards

Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV)

Child Protection in Armed Conflicts

The course features lectures by UN experts, officials from MEA, international organisations, and Indian Army veterans. To complement classroom learning, a field demonstration by an Infantry Battalion earmarked for UN deployment will provide participants with practical exposure to ground realities.

India’s Role in UN Peacekeeping

India has a proud legacy of over 75 years in UN peacekeeping, with more than 250,000 Indian personnel deployed across 50 UN missions. Indian peacekeepers are known globally for their professionalism, humanitarian commitment, and cultural sensitivity. Notably, India was among the first nations to deploy an all-women Formed Police Unit (FPU) to Liberia in 2007, which received global acclaim.

By hosting UNWMOC-2025, India reaffirms its leadership in capacity-building and gender inclusion in peacekeeping, providing a platform for women officers worldwide to share experiences, strengthen cooperation, and emerge as future leaders in global peace missions.