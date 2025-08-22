High-Profile Deliberations at Delhi High Court

On Friday, August 22, the Delhi High Court examined multiple significant cases, touching upon public interest issues and procedural concerns.

Among the cases, the court questioned the rationale behind restaurants charging above MRP while also levying service fees, highlighting consumer rights issues.

In other proceedings, the High Court sought responses from the Centre and Delhi government concerning Vikas Yadav's plea in the contentious Nitish Katara murder case. Furthermore, the court found 12 individuals guilty of contempt for an assault against court commissioners in Kolkata, reflecting on judicial integrity.

