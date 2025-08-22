Gaza's Hunger Crisis: Famine Sparks International Tensions

The global hunger monitor has declared Gaza City and surrounding areas officially in famine, according to a report released on Friday. This statement is expected to increase the international call for Israel to permit more humanitarian aid into the region.

The IPC report found that roughly 514,000 Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing famine conditions, with expectations of this number increasing significantly by the end of September. The report identified the northern Gaza governorate, including Gaza City, as the most affected, marking the first time famine has been documented outside of Africa.

Israel has rejected the IPC's findings, labeling them as false and claiming the data used was primarily sourced from Hamas. The debate over the report's accuracy presents a diplomatic predicament, with significant international criticism and calls for immediate policy changes to facilitate aid delivery.

