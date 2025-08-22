Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque Dispute Unfolds

The Allahabad High Court deferred hearings in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute, deciding to focus on one representative case, suit number 17. This case will determine the outcomes of related suits regarding the alleged construction of a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura.

In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court on Friday postponed hearings in the contentious Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute, rescheduling it for September 12. This legal battle revolves around allegations that a mosque was constructed at Mathura on the site of a demolished temple, traditionally believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace.

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra granted additional time for plaintiffs, responding to a Muslim-side motion that aims to prioritize suit number 17 as the lead case for all connected disputes. This decision intends to streamline the legal proceedings by consolidating them into a single representative case.

The Hindu claimants have initiated 18 lawsuits seeking ownership of the land and the removal of the mosque structure, aiming to restore the temple. The ongoing litigation highlights complex legal dimensions, reflecting religious sentiments and historical narratives, with previous attempts by the Muslim side to dismiss the cases being overruled by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

