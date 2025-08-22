Left Menu

Prominent Figure Arrested in High-Profile Rape Case

Praful Lodha, linked to political figures, has been arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad Police for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman under the pretext of offering her husband a job. The arrest follows previous judicial custody in another case. Lodha is in police custody until August 25.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested 62-year-old Praful Lodha in connection with a rape case following a complaint by a 23-year-old woman. Lodha, who has alleged ties to political leaders in Jalgaon, was apprehended while serving judicial custody for a separate case in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

According to the complaint, the woman was called to a Pune hotel by Lodha, who promised her husband's employment in exchange for sexual favors. When she refused, Lodha allegedly threatened and raped her.

An official stated that Lodha is now in police custody until August 25 as the investigation continues.

