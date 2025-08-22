Thai Woman Arrested for Visa Fraud at Lucknow Airport

A Thai national has been arrested at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport for breaching visa regulations and residing illegally in India with the help of a local accomplice, police confirmed on Friday.

The suspect, Thongphun Chayapha, also known as Darin Chokthanpat, was caught by immigration officials while attempting to board a Bangkok-bound Air India Express flight using a forged passport.

Authorities revealed that Chayapha had been blacklisted due to prior visa violations but managed to re-enter India in July 2025 under false pretenses. Police have also detained Jaswinder Singh for facilitating her stay, while key accomplices Navendu Mittal and Shuvendu Nigam remain at large.