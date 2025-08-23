Pentagon Intelligence Shake-Up: Unraveling the Political Purge

In a controversial move, Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has been fired, according to U.S. officials speaking to Reuters. This action, criticized as a politicization of intelligence, is the latest in a series of dismissals under President Donald Trump's administration.

The dismissal of Kruse was confirmed by an anonymous official who did not provide a rationale. Senator Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, condemned the firing as prioritizing loyalty over national security.

This action follows the Trump administration's pattern of penalizing officials with conflicting views, reflected in the recent firing of several senior military leaders. Kruse's removal coincides with the backlash against a leaked DIA assessment on Iranian airstrikes, which contradicted Trump's narrative.

