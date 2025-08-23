Presidential Immunity Debate: Chaves Faces Political Crossfire

In an unprecedented moment for Costa Rican politics, President Rodrigo Chaves appeared before lawmakers to defend his position amidst corruption allegations. The accusations, levied by the attorney general and supported by Supreme Court magistrates, claim he coerced a contractor into diverting funds to a campaign adviser.

President Chaves staunchly denied the allegations, depicting them as political retribution. He pointed out unresolved corruption probes and criticized the judicial system for its inconsistencies, including leniency towards drug traffickers.

As the debate continues, a legislative panel will prepare findings for Congress to decide if Chaves' immunity should be stripped, just as national elections loom without the possibility of presidential reelection.

(With inputs from agencies.)