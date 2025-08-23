Battles Over Health Policies and Hunger Crisis Mark Current Global Health News

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with cutting National Institutes of Health grants related to racial minority and LGBT research. This decision, made with a 5-4 vote, reverses a previous ruling and impacts ongoing research initiatives.

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has escalated, with the global hunger monitor declaring official famine status. Alarmingly, almost a quarter of the Palestinian population faces starvation due to severe food shortages, and the crisis could worsen without immediate aid intervention.

Tennis legend Serena Williams has been appointed as a celebrity ambassador for telehealth firm Ro's weight-loss treatments. Meanwhile, the U.S. health landscape is shifting, with policy debates, investment pressures, and cybersecurity incidents impacting various aspects of the sector.

