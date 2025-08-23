Left Menu

Battles Over Health Policies and Hunger Crisis Mark Current Global Health News

The U.S. Supreme Court approved Trump's cuts to NIH grants on diversity-based research. The Gaza hunger crisis is worsening, with famine confirmed and aid scarcity. Serena Williams joins Ro for a weight-loss campaign. The U.S. health sector is witnessing significant policy changes and challenges amid cybersecurity threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with cutting National Institutes of Health grants related to racial minority and LGBT research. This decision, made with a 5-4 vote, reverses a previous ruling and impacts ongoing research initiatives.

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has escalated, with the global hunger monitor declaring official famine status. Alarmingly, almost a quarter of the Palestinian population faces starvation due to severe food shortages, and the crisis could worsen without immediate aid intervention.

Tennis legend Serena Williams has been appointed as a celebrity ambassador for telehealth firm Ro's weight-loss treatments. Meanwhile, the U.S. health landscape is shifting, with policy debates, investment pressures, and cybersecurity incidents impacting various aspects of the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

