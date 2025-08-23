Left Menu

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, denied witnessing any improper conduct by Donald Trump, according to newly released DOJ records. These documents, part of a Trump administration effort to distance Trump from Epstein, show Maxwell praising Trump and denying his involvement in Epstein's activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 04:00 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice released documents last Friday featuring transcripts from interviews with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend. In these interviews, Maxwell reportedly denied ever witnessing any sexually inappropriate behavior involving Donald Trump. The records are seen as an effort by the Trump administration to distance the former president from Epstein's scandal.

Conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the interviews highlight Maxwell's repeated assertions that Trump was a gentleman and never engaged in offensive behavior. The revelations come as part of a broader strategy by the administration to maintain transparency amid a backlash over management of evidence in Epstein's case.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein's crimes, was moved to a Texas prison camp after her interviews. Her statements and moved were part of ongoing investigations surrounding Epstein's former social ties, including high-profile individuals like Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

