Visa Uncertainty Looms for Pakistani Students in the U.S.

Amid growing concerns, Pakistani students and visa holders in the United States are facing heightened scrutiny as the Trump administration intensifies its vetting process, focusing particularly on social media activities. This initiative aims to identify anti-American or extremist content, posing a significant threat to their residency status.

The Pakistan embassy in Washington has expressed its vigilance in monitoring this situation, urging students and other visa holders to exercise caution, especially concerning political activities. Students have voiced fears over the potential consequences of participation in protests or committing even minor legal infractions.

Furthermore, the embassy emphasized the necessity for maintaining updated legal documentation and awareness of one's rights. The current environment has led many to reconsider their actions to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations, amid reports of increased sharing of legal infractions with immigration authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)