Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

Amid ongoing sectarian tensions, young Kurdish men in Afrin are signing up to join the Syrian government's General Security forces. This effort follows a UN-backed recommendation for more diverse recruitment. While some are optimistic about inclusion, skepticism remains about the government's true intentions.

Updated: 23-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:52 IST
  Syria

In the northern Syrian region of Afrin, young Kurdish men are signing up to join the Syrian government's General Security forces. This recruitment drive includes members of religious minorities, who have been historically marginalized and displaced from the area in past years.

This move comes as Damascus, under increased scrutiny, faces accusations of sectarian violence, including alleged government-affiliated attacks on civilians from minority sects such as the Alawite and Druze communities. A UN-backed commission recently advised a diversification of security forces to better community relations and reduce tensions.

Despite the potential for new opportunities, local Kurdish populations remain skeptical of the government's intentions. Many see the recruitment not as an act of inclusion but as a means to bolster state control without ensuring minority protections. Observers remain watchful of the initiative's long-term impact on Afrin's sociopolitical fabric.

