Supreme Court Confronts Missteps of Former High Court Judge

The Supreme Court addressed issues regarding judgments from a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, noting consistent reversals of his decisions. The judge, who retired in May 2024, had his rulings frequently overturned by the apex court. The Supreme Court recently set aside another controversial verdict, remitting the case for further consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court recently highlighted the challenges its judges faced in interpreting rulings from a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, who retired in May 2024. Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addressed these concerns while heading a bench with Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The Chief Justice noted with some relief that this particular high court judge had left office, pointing out that nearly every decision made by him was overturned by the Supreme Court when appealed. This revelation has shed light on the ongoing complications stemming from his judgments.

In a recent session, the Supreme Court set aside yet another ruling from this judge. The contentious verdict initially reversed an acquittal and led to a conviction in a murder case. The apex court remitted the issue back to the high court for a fresh examination of the appeals.

