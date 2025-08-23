Left Menu

Syrian National Arrested in India for Fraudulent Fundraising Scheme

A Syrian national was arrested in Gujarat for allegedly raising funds under the guise of helping Gaza war victims, which were purportedly used for personal expenses. The crime branch highlighted potential security risks, with investigations ongoing to uncover the gang's motives and blacklisting measures underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Syrian national has been apprehended by police in Gujarat for allegedly exploiting mosques to collect funds in the name of Gaza war victims, potentially to support a luxurious lifestyle, sources revealed on Saturday.

The Ahmedabad crime branch expressed concern that such fraudulent activities could threaten national security. Authorities at various government levels are working to ascertain the group's true intentions.

The detained individual, Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, reportedly entered India on a tourist visa. During interrogation, he disclosed that the gang's fundraising efforts were intended for personal use, leading to actions towards blacklisting and potential deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

