Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine Battleground

Russian troops have seized control over the settlements of Seredne and Kleban-Byk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Reuters has not independently verified this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development on the eastern Ukrainian front, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Seredne and Kleban-Byk settlements in the Donetsk region. This advance, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, marks a strategic gain for Russian troops in the ongoing conflict.

The report, released by the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday, highlights Russia's continued effort to strengthen its hold in the region. However, crucial details of the operation remain unconfirmed by Western sources.

Reuters, a major international news agency, has stated that it could not independently verify the claims made by the Russian authorities. This lack of independent corroboration underscores the complex and often opaque nature of battlefield reports emerging from the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

