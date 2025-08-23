Delhi Police Foil Deadly Gang War with Strategic Arrests

The Delhi Police successfully prevented a potential gang war by arresting three members of the notorious Naveen Bali gang, seizing arms and ammunition at a hotel in Bawana, outer-north Delhi, an official announced on Saturday. This operation averted violence linked to the ongoing feud between the Rajesh Bawania and Naveen Bali gangs.

Officers became aware of suspicious activity when they spotted a motorcycle unattended outside the hotel on Independence Day. Investigations revealed that the owner had been staying in the hotel for three days. A police search led to the discovery of two suspects with loaded pistols, identified as Anzar Alam and Ritik, along with Rajesh Kumar alias Sardar.

The suspects were allegedly planning to avenge killings from earlier this year, under instructions from a gang leader named Himanshu Bhau, who is currently outside the country. The police have recovered mobile phones with incriminating evidence and a motorcycle used for reconnaissance. Investigations continue as authorities uncover the extent of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)