Punjab Offers Aid After Tragic LPG Tanker Explosion

An LPG tanker explosion on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road claimed the lives of two individuals and injured at least 20 more, according to local authorities.

The blaze, which spread rapidly, caused significant damage by engulfing approximately 15 shops and several residential houses in the vicinity of Mandiala Adda area.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and promised free medical treatment for those injured. Initial inquiries suggest the fire resulted from the tanker colliding with another vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)