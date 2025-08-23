Karnataka MLA 'Puppy' Veerendra Arrested in Major Betting Scandal

Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra, popularly known as 'Puppy', was apprehended by authorities under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a high-profile illegal betting scandal. The Enforcement Directorate disclosed that a total of Rs 12 crore in cash, along with gold, silver, and multiple luxury vehicles, were seized in conjunction with the case.

The 50-year-old legislator was detained in Sikkim for operating illegal online and offline betting activities, as part of an ongoing probe by the Bengaluru unit of the ED. His arrest followed a business trip to Sikkim related to leasing a casino. Veerendra now faces charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED's operations spanned various states, culminating in raids on five casinos in Goa and the freezing of multiple bank accounts and lockers. The case has drawn attention to Veerendra's alleged network of online betting sites and suspected links to international operations via associates in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)