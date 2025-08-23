Left Menu

Clashes in Southeastern Iran: Security Forces Kill Six Militants

In southeastern Iran, a clash led to the death of six militants, following the killing of five police officers by armed rebels. The region frequently sees conflict between security forces and armed groups seeking autonomy, with Tehran accusing some of foreign ties and smuggling.

In a violent encounter in southeastern Iran on Saturday, Iranian security forces killed six militants, according to the official news agency IRNA. This deadly confrontation came a day after armed rebels killed five police officers in the region.

The southeast of Iran has been a hotspot for sporadic skirmishes involving security forces and various armed factions, including Sunni militants and separatist groups. These groups claim they are fighting for increased rights and autonomy.

Tehran has long accused some of these factions of having connections to foreign powers and engaging in cross-border smuggling and insurgent activities.

