Delhi Introduces E-Summons: A New Era of Court Communications

In a move aimed at modernizing court communications, the Delhi government has rolled out the Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrants) Rules, 2025, officials announced. This groundbreaking initiative allows for the electronic delivery of court summons and warrants using platforms like WhatsApp and email.

The announcement, sanctioned by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and detailed in a recent notification, marks a significant step toward efficiency. By cutting down on paperwork, the police can now focus more on crucial investigations and policing tasks.

Under the new regulations, electronically generated summons will be authenticated by the judge's digital seal and signature. If electronic delivery fails, courts still have the option of physical delivery. The rules also prioritize victim identity protection, particularly in sensitive cases under acts such as the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)