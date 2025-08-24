Left Menu

Helicopter Assistance in Rajasthan Flood Relief Efforts

In response to severe flooding in Rajasthan, a Mi-17 helicopter has been deployed in Kota and Bundi for relief efforts. The IAF is ready for additional sorties to assist the affected areas. Torrential rains caused evacuations as road and rail connections in eastern Rajasthan were disrupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the escalating flood crisis in Rajasthan, a Mi-17 helicopter has been deployed to Kota and Bundi to aid flood-affected residents, sources revealed on Sunday. The Indian Air Force is on high alert for further assistance missions as the situation unfolds.

The torrential downpours have wreaked havoc across the state, disrupting normal life and forcing authorities to evacuate hundreds to safer locations. Eastern Rajasthan, bearing the brunt of the rains, has seen road and rail networks severely affected, leaving several villages isolated due to waterlogging.

Alongside air support, ground relief operations are underway, with the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducting rescue efforts in Kota. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is actively evacuating rain-hit areas, ensuring the safety of residents in challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

