Arrests Made in Connection to Shooting Outside YouTuber's Home

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two individuals allegedly connected to the Himanshu Bhau gang following a shooting outside the residence of popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Identified as Gaurav and Aditya, the two suspects were detained near the Shahbad Dairy area during a planned police operation after a tip-off about their movements.

Authorities are currently interrogating the pair to establish the motive behind the attack, which took place on August 17, and to uncover any additional conspirators. The investigation remains ongoing as police seek further leads.

