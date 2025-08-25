Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Media Gag in Nimisha Priya Case

The Supreme Court refused a plea seeking to restrict unverified statements about Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. Assurances were given by the Attorney General that the government would ensure no media briefings occur. The petition aimed for a diplomatic resolution to Priya’s death sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:30 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition aimed at restricting public commentary about Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen.

Attorney General R Venkataramani assured that the Indian government would be the sole entity providing updates on the sensitive case, advising that no unauthorized statements be made.

The plea sought immediate diplomatic efforts to commute Priya's death sentence to life imprisonment, with a complete media gag on unverified statements.

