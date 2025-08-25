Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Media Gag in Nimisha Priya Case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition aimed at restricting public commentary about Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen.

Attorney General R Venkataramani assured that the Indian government would be the sole entity providing updates on the sensitive case, advising that no unauthorized statements be made.

The plea sought immediate diplomatic efforts to commute Priya's death sentence to life imprisonment, with a complete media gag on unverified statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)